Taiga Semikawa betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Taiga Semikawa of Japan prepares his shot from the 4th tee during the second round of the The Panama Championship 2025 at Club de Golf de Panama on January 31, 2025 in Panama, Ciudad de, Panama. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Taiga Semikawa is set to compete in the Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. This marks Semikawa's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Semikawa's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Semikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|64-68-70-64
|-18
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|T49
|67-70-72-70
|-9
|--
|Jan. 27, 2024
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T64
|71-67-79-71
|E
|--
|Jan. 21, 2024
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-68
|-9
|--
|Jan. 14, 2024
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T30
|68-65-66-72
|-9
|--
Semikawa's recent performances
- Semikawa has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 18-under.
- Semikawa has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Semikawa has averaged -0.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Semikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.160
Semikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Semikawa has averaged 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Semikawa has averaged -0.048 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Semikawa has posted an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Semikawa has averaged -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
- Overall, Semikawa has averaged -0.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Semikawa as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
