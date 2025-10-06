PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Taiga Semikawa betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taiga Semikawa of Japan prepares his shot from the 4th tee during the second round of the The Panama Championship 2025 at Club de Golf de Panama on January 31, 2025 in Panama, Ciudad de, Panama. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Taiga Semikawa is set to compete in the Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. This marks Semikawa's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • This is Semikawa's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Semikawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicMC78-69+5--
    May 5, 2024THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT964-68-70-64-18--
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenT4967-70-72-70-9--
    Jan. 27, 2024Farmers Insurance OpenT6471-67-79-71E--
    Jan. 21, 2024The American ExpressMC68-71-68-9--
    Jan. 14, 2024Sony Open in HawaiiT3068-65-66-72-9--

    Semikawa's recent performances

    • Semikawa has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 18-under.
    • Semikawa has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Semikawa has averaged -0.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Semikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.160

    Semikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Semikawa has averaged 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Semikawa has averaged -0.048 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Semikawa has posted an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Semikawa has averaged -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Semikawa has averaged -0.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Semikawa as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

