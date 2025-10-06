Taiga Semikawa betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Semikawa has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 18-under.

Semikawa has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.