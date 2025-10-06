Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his second shot on the first hole on day four of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth Golf Club on September 14, 2025 in Virginia Water, England. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Matsuyama looks to recapture his 2022 victory at this event, where he won with a score of 15-under par.
Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Baycurrent Classic.
Matsuyama's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T46
|71-71-66-68
|-4
|2023
|T40
|71-69-66-71
|-3
|2022
|1
|64-68-68-65
|-15
|2021
|T28
|70-71-68-66
|-13
|2020
|2
|65-67-65-67
|-16
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won the tournament at 15-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|29
|69-69-76-69
|+3
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T26
|69-64-76-73
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|69-70-69-65
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|70-66-67-67
|-10
|44.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|74-69-68-66
|-7
|66.143
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|67-66-70-67
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|69-69-73-65
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|74-73-77-68
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|74-75-74-71
|+6
|22.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|16.500
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged -0.067 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.171
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.485
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.477
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.036
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.755
|-0.067
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.171 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sports a 0.485 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Matsuyama has delivered a -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 22.97% of the time.
- Matsuyama has accumulated 1,309 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 21st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
