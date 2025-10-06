Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa tees off on the 18th hole during the Final Round on day four of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 at The Old Course on October 05, 2025 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Aldrich Potgieter is set to compete in the Baycurrent Classic, taking place at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. This will be Potgieter's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Potgieter's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|71-72-73-67
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|67-66-76
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|P1
|62-70-65-69
|-22
|500.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-68-69-68
|-7
|86.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|68-73-74-76
|+3
|9.000
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.506 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged 0.768 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.615
|0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.162
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.329
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.078
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.203
|0.768
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.615 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.4 yards ranks first on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sports a -0.162 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter has delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Potgieter has accumulated 941 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 43rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
