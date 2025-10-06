PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa tees off on the 18th hole during the Final Round on day four of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 at The Old Course on October 05, 2025 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa tees off on the 18th hole during the Final Round on day four of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 at The Old Course on October 05, 2025 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Aldrich Potgieter is set to compete in the Baycurrent Classic, taking place at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. This will be Potgieter's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Potgieter at the Baycurrent Classic.

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • This is Potgieter's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Potgieter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5971-72-73-67+3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-70+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D67-66-76-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicP162-70-65-69-22500.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-68-69-68-786.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC68-74E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-73E--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4768-73-74-76+39.000

    Potgieter's recent performances

    • Potgieter has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Potgieter has an average of 0.506 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Potgieter has averaged 0.768 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6150.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.1620.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.329-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0780.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.2030.768

    Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Potgieter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.615 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.4 yards ranks first on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sports a -0.162 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Potgieter has delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Potgieter has accumulated 941 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 43rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

