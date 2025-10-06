Xander Schauffele betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Xander Schauffele of Team United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the Saturday afternoon four-balls matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 27, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Schauffele looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 41st at 5-under par.
Latest odds for Schauffele at the Baycurrent Classic.
Schauffele's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T41
|73-65-68-69
|-5
|2023
|T9
|67-69-69-65
|-10
|2022
|T28
|70-74-68-68
|E
|2020
|T10
|68-66-65-72
|-9
|2021
|T17
|69-72-67-65
|-15
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 5-under.
- Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 10-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T28
|74-70-73-66
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|68-72-65-69
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|71-69-66-68
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|68-66-71-66
|-9
|80.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T61
|69-72-68-75
|+4
|7.875
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|72-74-71-69
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|73-69-74-76
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|72-71-72-68
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|50.000
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged 0.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.076
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.578
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|-0.016
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.184
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.454
|0.176
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.578 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele delivered a -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- Schauffele has accumulated 953 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 42nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.
