PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Xander Schauffele betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele of Team United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the Saturday afternoon four-balls matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 27, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele of Team United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the Saturday afternoon four-balls matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 27, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Schauffele looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 41st at 5-under par.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Schauffele's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4173-65-68-69-5
    2023T967-69-69-65-10
    2022T2870-74-68-68E
    2020T1068-66-65-72-9
    2021T1769-72-67-65-15

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 10-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Schauffele's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2874-70-73-66+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2268-72-65-69-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT771-69-66-68-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT868-66-71-66-980.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6169-72-68-75+47.875
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1272-74-71-69+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2573-69-74-76+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2872-71-72-68-137.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1167-69-69-66-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1869-68-71-67-950.000

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
    • Schauffele has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has averaged 0.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.0760.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.5780.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.016-0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.184-0.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4540.176

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.578 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schauffele delivered a -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
    • Schauffele has accumulated 953 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 42nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    WiretoWire: Fisk fights for first TOUR win, becomes fourth rookie winner of 2025

    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Oct 5, 2025

    Golfbet recap: Fisk emerges with first win in dramatic Sanderson Farms finish

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Oct 5, 2025

    Fisk earns hard-fought first victory at Sanderson Farms with late father on mind

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Official

    Sanderson Farms Championship

    1

    Steven Fisk
    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    -24

    1

    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    2

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    -22

    2

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Rasmus Højgaard
    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    T3

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Danny Walker
    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    -19

    T3

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    T6

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW