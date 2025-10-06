PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
38M AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood of England and The European Team plays his tee shot on the 16th hole in his match with Rory McIlroy against Harris English and Collin Morikawa during the Saturday morning foursomes matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 27, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Collin Morikawa returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Morikawa looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 54th at 3-under.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Morikawa's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5469-67-70-71-3
    2023T4571-64-73-70-2
    2022T771-68-67-69-5
    2021T5071-65-72-71-9
    2020T2271-64-69-70-6

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 5-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Morikawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4372-68-72-71-5--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1964-70-70-68-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3370-74-67-75+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2266-65-72-71-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-76+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT869-64-68-68-1975.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4267-71-69-72-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2370-74-74-70+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2067-75-77-71+251.000

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
    • Morikawa has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.786 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has averaged -0.019 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4920.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.7650.694
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.052-0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.313-0.786
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.892-0.019

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.492 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sports a 0.765 mark that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 69.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 22.61% of the time.
    • Morikawa currently ranks 19th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,427 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

