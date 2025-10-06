38M AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood of England and The European Team plays his tee shot on the 16th hole in his match with Rory McIlroy against Harris English and Collin Morikawa during the Saturday morning foursomes matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 27, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (David Cannon/Getty Images)