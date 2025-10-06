Collin Morikawa betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Collin Morikawa returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Morikawa looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 54th at 3-under.
Latest odds for Morikawa at the Baycurrent Classic.
Morikawa's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T54
|69-67-70-71
|-3
|2023
|T45
|71-64-73-70
|-2
|2022
|T7
|71-68-67-69
|-5
|2021
|T50
|71-65-72-71
|-9
|2020
|T22
|71-64-69-70
|-6
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 5-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|72-68-72-71
|-5
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T19
|64-70-70-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|70-74-67-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|66-65-72-71
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|69-64-68-68
|-19
|75.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|67-71-69-72
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-74-74-70
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|67-75-77-71
|+2
|51.000
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.786 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged -0.019 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.492
|0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.765
|0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.052
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.313
|-0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.892
|-0.019
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.492 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sports a 0.765 mark that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 69.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 22.61% of the time.
- Morikawa currently ranks 19th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,427 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
