Alex Noren betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Alex Noren returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Noren looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2022, where he finished tied for 18th at 2-under.
Latest odds for Noren at the Baycurrent Classic.
Noren's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T18
|68-68-71-71
|-2
|2021
|T17
|67-68-68-70
|-15
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Noren's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2022, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T3
|62-70-69-64
|-15
|162.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|70-62-65-68
|-19
|85.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|30.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|74-74-76-71
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T17
|68-71-66-76
|-3
|72.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|67-68-72-72
|-1
|12.000
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T9
|68-68-70-75
|-7
|--
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Noren has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged 1.227 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.046
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.070
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.421
|0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.505
|1.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.810
|1.227
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.046 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranks him among the TOUR's competitors.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren has sported a -0.070 mark. He has maintained a 66.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noren has delivered a 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 28.60 Putts Per Round, and has broken par 24.07% of the time.
- Noren has accumulated 382 FedExCup Regular Season Points, ranking 105th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
