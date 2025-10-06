PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Alex Noren betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Alex Noren returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Noren looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2022, where he finished tied for 18th at 2-under.

    Latest odds for Noren at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Noren's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T1868-68-71-71-2
    2021T1767-68-68-70-15

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Noren's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2022, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Noren's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT362-70-69-64-15162.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT770-62-65-68-1985.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-74+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3067-70-67-72-430.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3974-74-76-71+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1768-71-66-76-372.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5167-68-72-72-112.000
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT968-68-70-75-7--

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Noren has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has averaged 1.227 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.046-0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.070-0.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4210.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5051.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.8101.227

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.046 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranks him among the TOUR's competitors.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren has sported a -0.070 mark. He has maintained a 66.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Noren has delivered a 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 28.60 Putts Per Round, and has broken par 24.07% of the time.
    • Noren has accumulated 382 FedExCup Regular Season Points, ranking 105th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Sponsored by CDW