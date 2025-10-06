PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chris Gotterup betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup of the United States follows his shot on the first hole during the first round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Gotterup looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 71st at 4-over par.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Gotterup's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T7172-69-77-66+4

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 71st after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1070-63-69-66-12--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3373-70-75-68+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5472-73-70-66+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1063-69-65-69-1872.500
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship372-65-68-67-12350.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open168-61-70-66-15500.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2166-69-67-69-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2672-66-65-70-1530.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-69-69-74+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 0.438 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged 0.174 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.5680.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.015-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.029-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.004-0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.5850.174

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.568 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.9 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a -0.015 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 70.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.01, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.31% of the time.
    • Gotterup has accumulated 1,306 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 22nd on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.22% ranks tenth on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

