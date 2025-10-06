Chris Gotterup betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
1 Min Read
Chris Gotterup of the United States follows his shot on the first hole during the first round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Gotterup looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 71st at 4-over par.
Latest odds for Gotterup at the Baycurrent Classic.
Gotterup's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T71
|72-69-77-66
|+4
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 71st after posting a score of 4-over.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T10
|70-63-69-66
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|73-70-75-68
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T54
|72-73-70-66
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T10
|63-69-65-69
|-18
|72.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|3
|72-65-68-67
|-12
|350.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|68-61-70-66
|-15
|500.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|66-69-67-69
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|72-66-65-70
|-15
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-69-69-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.438 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 0.174 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.568
|0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.015
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.029
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.004
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.585
|0.174
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.568 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.9 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a -0.015 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 70.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.01, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.31% of the time.
- Gotterup has accumulated 1,306 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 22nd on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.22% ranks tenth on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.