Chris Gotterup betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.568 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.9 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a -0.015 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 70.43% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.01, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.31% of the time.

Gotterup has accumulated 1,306 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 22nd on TOUR.