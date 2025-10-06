Naoto Nakanishi betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Naoto Nakanishi returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Nakanishi looks to improve upon his performance from 2022's tournament where he finished tied for 28th.
Latest odds for Nakanishi at the Baycurrent Classic.
Nakanishi's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T28
|71-73-73-63
|E
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Nakanishi's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2022, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of even par.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Nakanishi's recent performances
- Nakanishi has no recorded top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
- Data on his best finish in the last ten performances is not available.
- Strokes Gained data for Nakanishi's past five tournaments is not available.
Nakanishi's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings are available for Nakanishi for the 2025 season.
- Strokes Gained data for Nakanishi's past five tournaments is not available.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nakanishi as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
