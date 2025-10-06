PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

Naoto Nakanishi betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Naoto Nakanishi returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Nakanishi looks to improve upon his performance from 2022's tournament where he finished tied for 28th.

    Latest odds for Nakanishi at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Nakanishi's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T2871-73-73-63E

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Nakanishi's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2022, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of even par.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Nakanishi's recent performances

    • Nakanishi has no recorded top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
    • Data on his best finish in the last ten performances is not available.
    • Strokes Gained data for Nakanishi's past five tournaments is not available.

    Nakanishi's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Nakanishi's advanced stats and rankings

    • No advanced stats or rankings are available for Nakanishi for the 2025 season.
    • Strokes Gained data for Nakanishi's past five tournaments is not available.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nakanishi as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    WiretoWire: Fisk fights for first TOUR win, becomes fourth rookie winner of 2025

    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Oct 5, 2025

    Golfbet recap: Fisk emerges with first win in dramatic Sanderson Farms finish

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Oct 5, 2025

    Fisk earns hard-fought first victory at Sanderson Farms with late father on mind

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Official

    Sanderson Farms Championship

    1

    Steven Fisk
    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    -24

    1

    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    2

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    -22

    2

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Rasmus Højgaard
    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    T3

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Danny Walker
    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    -19

    T3

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    T6

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW