47M AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his third shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith will tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 9-12 for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. This marks Highsmith's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Baycurrent Classic.

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • This is Highsmith's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude Championship6769-74-69-76+8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC73-67-2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-75+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3471-66-69-69-1319.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3668-69-74-67-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-75+14--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-77+9--

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he tied for 34th with a score of 13-under.
    • He has an average of -0.278 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has an average of -1.355 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -2.379 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.114-0.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.337-0.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.104-0.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.109-1.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.664-2.379

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.114 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a -0.337 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 61.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 21.68% of the time.
    • Highsmith has accumulated 828 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 54th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

