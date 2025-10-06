PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Beau Hossler betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Hossler looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 56th at 2-under.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Hossler's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5666-69-70-73-2
    2023T1668-68-66-70-8

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 8-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Hossler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4773-70-71-70-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1566-68-70-65-1152.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1467-68-71-71-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1167-69-70-63-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6070-68-70-71-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5271-63-72-68-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5966-71-73-72+24.600
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1971-70-73-68-252.000

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Hossler has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has averaged 0.687 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.338-0.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.323-0.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.4460.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.2940.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.0800.687

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.338 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.323 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 63.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.58% of the time.
    • Hossler currently ranks seventh in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.446.
    • He has accumulated 453 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 89th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Sanderson Farms Championship

    1

    Steven Fisk
    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    2

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Rasmus Højgaard
    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Danny Walker
    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

