Beau Hossler betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Hossler looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 56th at 2-under.
Latest odds for Hossler at the Baycurrent Classic.
Hossler's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T56
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|2023
|T16
|68-68-66-70
|-8
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 8-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|73-70-71-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|66-68-70-65
|-11
|52.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|67-68-71-71
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|67-69-70-63
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|71-63-72-68
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|66-71-73-72
|+2
|4.600
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|71-70-73-68
|-2
|52.000
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Hossler has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 0.687 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.338
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.323
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.446
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.294
|0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.080
|0.687
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.338 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.323 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 63.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.58% of the time.
- Hossler currently ranks seventh in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.446.
- He has accumulated 453 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 89th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
