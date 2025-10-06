PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 13, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 13, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Sahith Theegala returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Theegala looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 56th.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Theegala's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5672-68-68-70-2
    2023T571-67-63-67-12

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 12-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Theegala's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3868-70-75-69-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-68-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D69-71-78+8--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1863-69-64-71-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage6975-68-73-69+16.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2972-72-73-71E37.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6770-67-71-71-13.500

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
    • Theegala has an average of -0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.752 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has averaged -0.918 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.199-0.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.1940.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.025-0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.166-0.752
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.585-0.918

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.199 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a -0.194 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 63.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala has delivered a -0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 21.40% of the time.
    • Theegala has accumulated 209 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 147th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    WiretoWire: Fisk fights for first TOUR win, becomes fourth rookie winner of 2025

    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Oct 5, 2025

    Golfbet recap: Fisk emerges with first win in dramatic Sanderson Farms finish

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Oct 5, 2025

    Fisk earns hard-fought first victory at Sanderson Farms with late father on mind

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Official

    Sanderson Farms Championship

    1

    Steven Fisk
    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    -24

    1

    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    2

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    -22

    2

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Rasmus Højgaard
    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    T3

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Danny Walker
    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    -19

    T3

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    T6

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW