Sahith Theegala betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 13, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Theegala looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 56th.
Latest odds for Theegala at the Baycurrent Classic.
Theegala's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T56
|72-68-68-70
|-2
|2023
|T5
|71-67-63-67
|-12
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 12-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|68-70-75-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|69-71-78
|+8
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-68-73-69
|+1
|6.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|72-72-73-71
|E
|37.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T67
|70-67-71-71
|-1
|3.500
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
- Theegala has an average of -0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.752 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged -0.918 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.199
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.194
|0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.025
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.166
|-0.752
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.585
|-0.918
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.199 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a -0.194 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 63.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala has delivered a -0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 21.40% of the time.
- Theegala has accumulated 209 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 147th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.
