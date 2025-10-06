PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim of the United States plays his second shot on the 15th hole on day four of the FedEx Open de France 2025 at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche on September 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Michael Kim of the United States plays his second shot on the 15th hole on day four of the FedEx Open de France 2025 at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche on September 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim will tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12 for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. This marks Kim's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Baycurrent Classic.

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • This is Kim's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship1068-66-70-70-6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5972-72-72-67+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6266-68-69-76-14.200
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3469-67-70-70-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC64-75-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2667-71-67-68-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4268-71-67-73-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5075-71-76-72+1413.050
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4478-71-74-73+815.750

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 6-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.0430.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3680.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.155-0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.003-0.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5630.208

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.043 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.368 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 65.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71.
    • Kim ranks 36th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,080 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    The 10: What Americas players said about earning Korn Ferry Tour cards for 2026

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    TGL, ESPN announce Season 2 schedule

    TGL
    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    The First Look: TOUR heads to Japan for Baycurrent Classic

    The First Look
    Official

    Sanderson Farms Championship

    1

    Steven Fisk
    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    -24

    1

    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    2

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    -22

    2

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Rasmus Højgaard
    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    T3

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Danny Walker
    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    -19

    T3

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    T6

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW