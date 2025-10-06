Michael Kim betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Michael Kim of the United States plays his second shot on the 15th hole on day four of the FedEx Open de France 2025 at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche on September 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Michael Kim will tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12 for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. This marks Kim's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Kim at the Baycurrent Classic.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Kim's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-66-70-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|72-72-72-67
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|66-68-69-76
|-1
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|69-67-70-70
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|64-75
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|67-71-67-68
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|68-71-67-73
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|75-71-76-72
|+14
|13.050
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|78-71-74-73
|+8
|15.750
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 6-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.043
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.368
|0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.155
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.003
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.563
|0.208
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.043 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.368 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 65.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71.
- Kim ranks 36th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,080 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
