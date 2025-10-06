Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Rasmus Højgaard tees off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12 for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. This marks Højgaard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Højgaard at the Baycurrent Classic.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Højgaard's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|69-69-66-65
|-19
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|67-70-70-67
|-6
|20.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|71-73-74-75
|+13
|16.125
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|64-69-70-69
|-8
|11.625
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T67
|68-74-75-74
|+7
|6.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|66-70-71-67
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-67-68-75
|-9
|9.500
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
- Højgaard has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged -0.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.183
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.098
|0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.022
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.048
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|0.015
|-0.065
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.183 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.4 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a -0.098 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 23.66% of the time.
- Højgaard has accumulated 500 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 85th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
