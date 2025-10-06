PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Rasmus Højgaard tees off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12 for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. This marks Højgaard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the Baycurrent Classic.

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • This is Højgaard's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT369-69-66-65-19--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3467-70-70-67-620.500
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1669-68-70-70-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-72+6--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-70-5--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4671-73-74-75+1316.125
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4364-69-70-69-811.625
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6768-74-75-74+76.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2366-70-71-67-640.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-67-68-75-99.500

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged -0.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.183-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.0980.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.022-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.048-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1060.015-0.065

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.183 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.4 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a -0.098 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 23.66% of the time.
    • Højgaard has accumulated 500 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 85th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

