Danny Walker betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Danny Walker of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Danny Walker has not competed in the Baycurrent Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12 for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic.
Latest odds for Walker at the Baycurrent Classic.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Walker's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|65-68-67-69
|-19
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|66-67-70-75
|-6
|13.067
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|68-68-66-68
|-14
|33.250
Walker's recent performances
- Walker has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
- Walker has an average of -0.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.665 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -1.941 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.019
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.008
|-0.856
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.030
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.100
|-0.665
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.157
|-1.941
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.019 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker has sported a 0.008 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 65.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker has delivered a 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks tenth by breaking par 24.56% of the time.
- Walker has accumulated 411 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 98th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
