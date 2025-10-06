William Mouw betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
The Baycurrent Classic is set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. This will be William Mouw's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Mouw at the Baycurrent Classic.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This will be Mouw's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-65-71-71
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|66-66-66-67
|-19
|85.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|1
|67-73-69-61
|-10
|300.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|65-68-64-70
|-21
|15.542
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged 1.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.353
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.276
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.272
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.263
|0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.068
|1.738
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.353 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sports a -0.276 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 68.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw has delivered a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 22.41 percent of the time.
- Mouw has accumulated 542 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 81st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
