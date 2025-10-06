PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
William Mouw betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia.

    The Baycurrent Classic is set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. This will be William Mouw's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Mouw at the Baycurrent Classic.

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • This will be Mouw's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Mouw's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-65-71-71-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT766-66-66-67-1985.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO Championship167-73-69-61-10300.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3467-69-68-71-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-70-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2769-69-69-69-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-75-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1865-68-64-70-2115.542

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
    • Mouw has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has averaged 1.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3530.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.2760.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.2720.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.2630.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.0681.738

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.353 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sports a -0.276 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 68.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mouw has delivered a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 22.41 percent of the time.
    • Mouw has accumulated 542 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 81st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

