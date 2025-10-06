PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Takanori Konishi betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Takanori Konishi is set to compete in the Baycurrent Classic, taking place at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. This marks Konishi's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Konishi at the Baycurrent Classic.

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • This is Konishi's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Takanori Konishi's recent performances

    • Konishi has no recorded finishes in his last ten appearances.

    Takanori Konishi's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Takanori Konishi's advanced stats and rankings

    • No advanced stats are available for Konishi for the 2025 season or his past five performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Konishi as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    The 10: What Americas players said about earning Korn Ferry Tour cards for 2026

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    TGL, ESPN announce Season 2 schedule

    TGL
    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    The First Look: TOUR heads to Japan for Baycurrent Classic

    The First Look
