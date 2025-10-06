PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Alex Smalley returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Smalley looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he finished tied for 25th at 6-under.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Smalley's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2568-69-67-70-6

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Smalley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4471-66-66-70-119.556
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-69-69-68-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-66-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-73+1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1365-72-63-67-1355.200
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2867-71-73-72-137.000

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.
    • Smalley has an average of 0.522 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has averaged 0.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4610.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.085-0.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.116-0.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.1210.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.7800.085

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.461 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a 0.085 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley has delivered a 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10.
    • Smalley ranks 26th on TOUR in Par Breakers, breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • He has accumulated 554 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 79th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

