Alex Smalley betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Alex Smalley returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Smalley looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he finished tied for 25th at 6-under.
Latest odds for Smalley at the Baycurrent Classic.
Smalley's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T25
|68-69-67-70
|-6
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-69-69-68
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|65-72-63-67
|-13
|55.200
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|67-71-73-72
|-1
|37.000
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.522 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 0.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.461
|0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.085
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.116
|-0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.121
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.780
|0.085
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.461 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a 0.085 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley has delivered a 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10.
- Smalley ranks 26th on TOUR in Par Breakers, breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- He has accumulated 554 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 79th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
