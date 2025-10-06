PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Isaiah Salinda will tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12 for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. This marks Salinda's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Salinda at the Baycurrent Classic.

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • This is Salinda's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Salinda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1374-66-71-67-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D75+5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5368-68-68-70-106.325
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC77-71+8--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-69+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6067-71-71-70-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D70-70E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5668-68-74-68-65.500

    Salinda's recent performances

    • Salinda had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
    • He has an average of 0.583 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Salinda has an average of -0.705 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.537 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5190.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.279-0.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.067-0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.474-0.705
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.301-0.537

    Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.519 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -0.279 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 68.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 23.29% of the time.
    • Salinda has accumulated 383 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 104th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

