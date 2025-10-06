Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Isaiah Salinda will tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12 for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. This marks Salinda's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Salinda at the Baycurrent Classic.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Salinda's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|74-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|6.325
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|68-68-74-68
|-6
|5.500
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
- He has an average of 0.583 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has an average of -0.705 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.537 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.519
|0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.279
|-0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.067
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.474
|-0.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.301
|-0.537
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.519 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -0.279 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 68.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 23.29% of the time.
- Salinda has accumulated 383 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 104th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
