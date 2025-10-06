Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Bezuidenhout looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he finished tied for 29th at 5-under.
Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Baycurrent Classic.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T29
|68-73-66-68
|-5
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|65-69-72-73
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|41.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|67-73-69-72
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|70-68-69-66
|-7
|56.250
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|71-74-69-66
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|72-71-71-72
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|69-69-68-69
|-5
|48.000
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.538 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.366
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.075
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.300
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.509
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.368
|0.538
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.366 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.4 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a -0.075 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 66.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 31st in Bogey Avoidance at 14.20%.
- Bezuidenhout has accumulated 579 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 76th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
