1H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Bezuidenhout looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he finished tied for 29th at 5-under.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2968-73-66-68-5

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT668-68-68-67-17--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6265-69-72-73-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2071-66-67-65-1541.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3467-73-69-72-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1370-68-69-66-756.250
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4571-74-69-66E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1272-71-71-72+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-78+8--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1669-69-68-69-548.000

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.538 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.366-0.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.0750.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.3000.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5090.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3680.538

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.366 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.4 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a -0.075 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 66.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 31st in Bogey Avoidance at 14.20%.
    • Bezuidenhout has accumulated 579 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 76th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

