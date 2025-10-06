PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)



    Rico Hoey returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Hoey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Hoey's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2267-70-68-66-9

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-77+1--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT968-68-72-68-12--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6767-68-72-73E3.300
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5768-65-74-68-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3468-67-73-72E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1166-69-68-66-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-72-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3666-69-64-72-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6672-68-74-69+33.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-78+11--

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 12-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.621 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.398 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged 0.142 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.6690.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5841.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green93-0.017-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-1.068-1.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.1690.142

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.669 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.584 mark that ranked 11th on TOUR. He ranked second with a 72.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey delivered a -1.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.13, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 22.85% of the time.
    • Hoey has accumulated 376 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 106th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

