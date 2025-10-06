Rico Hoey betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rico Hoey returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Hoey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd.
Hoey's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|67-70-68-66
|-9
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T9
|68-68-72-68
|-12
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|67-68-72-73
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|68-65-74-68
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|68-67-73-72
|E
|12.133
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|66-69-68-66
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|66-69-64-72
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|72-68-74-69
|+3
|3.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 12-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.621 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.398 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.142 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.669
|0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.584
|1.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|-0.017
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-1.068
|-1.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.169
|0.142
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.669 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.584 mark that ranked 11th on TOUR. He ranked second with a 72.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey delivered a -1.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.13, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 22.85% of the time.
- Hoey has accumulated 376 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 106th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
