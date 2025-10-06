PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)



    Nico Echavarria returns to defend his title at the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Echavarria looks to replicate his impressive performance from last year's tournament where he secured victory with a score of 20-under.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Echavarria's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024164-64-65-67-20

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 20-under.
    

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3872-70-69-66-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1963-68-64-75-1044.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2264-72-72-67-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT666-67-69-66-2095.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-75+13--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5970-70-69-73+24.600
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4168-74-71-73+219.125

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged 0.554 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.093-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1240.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green161-0.3350.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5930.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2890.554

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.093 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a 0.124 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 66.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.60% of the time.
    • Echavarria has accumulated 672 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 62nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW