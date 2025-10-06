Nico Echavarria betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Nico Echavarria returns to defend his title at the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Echavarria looks to replicate his impressive performance from last year's tournament where he secured victory with a score of 20-under.
Latest odds for Echavarria at the Baycurrent Classic.
Echavarria's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|64-64-65-67
|-20
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 20-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|72-70-69-66
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|63-68-64-75
|-10
|44.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|64-72-72-67
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T6
|66-67-69-66
|-20
|95.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|70-70-69-73
|+2
|4.600
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|68-74-71-73
|+2
|19.125
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.554 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.093
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.124
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.335
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.593
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.289
|0.554
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.093 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a 0.124 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 66.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.60% of the time.
- Echavarria has accumulated 672 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 62nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
