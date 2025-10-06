PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
19M AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Vince Whaley is set to compete in the Baycurrent Classic, taking place at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. This marks Whaley's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Baycurrent Classic.

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • This is Whaley's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing 20-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT367-67-68-67-19--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3874-69-71-68-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7466-71-71-77+52.550
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5767-70-69-69-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT467-67-70-70-672.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-67-68-70-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3268-69-69-68-1424.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5268-69-70-67-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1169-69-69-67-661.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3772-66-70-71-59.645

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he tied for third with a score of 19-under.
    • Whaley has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has averaged 0.350 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.072-0.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.0440.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.1820.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.184-0.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3930.350

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.044 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
    • Whaley ranks fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.71% and has accumulated 404 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 101st in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    WiretoWire: Fisk fights for first TOUR win, becomes fourth rookie winner of 2025

    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Oct 5, 2025

    Golfbet recap: Fisk emerges with first win in dramatic Sanderson Farms finish

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Oct 5, 2025

    Fisk earns hard-fought first victory at Sanderson Farms with late father on mind

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Official

    Sanderson Farms Championship

    1

    Steven Fisk
    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    -24

    1

    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    2

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    -22

    2

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Rasmus Højgaard
    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    T3

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Danny Walker
    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    -19

    T3

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    T6

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW