Vince Whaley betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia.
Vince Whaley is set to compete in the Baycurrent Classic, taking place at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. This marks Whaley's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Whaley at the Baycurrent Classic.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Whaley's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing 20-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|67-67-68-67
|-19
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|74-69-71-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T74
|66-71-71-77
|+5
|2.550
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|67-70-69-69
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T4
|67-67-70-70
|-6
|72.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-67-68-70
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T32
|68-69-69-68
|-14
|24.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|69-69-69-67
|-6
|61.400
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|72-66-70-71
|-5
|9.645
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he tied for third with a score of 19-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged 0.350 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.072
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.044
|0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.182
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.184
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.393
|0.350
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.044 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
- Whaley ranks fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.71% and has accumulated 404 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 101st in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
