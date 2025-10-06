Vince Whaley betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.044 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.92% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 22.08% of the time.