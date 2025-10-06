Kevin Yu betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Yu looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th at 10-under.
Latest odds for Yu at the Baycurrent Classic.
Yu's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|65-68-66-71
|-10
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|71-67-69-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-66
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|67-67-69-73
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|65-68-73-65
|-13
|38.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-73-64-70
|-5
|38.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|65-69-63-66
|-17
|190.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.702 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 0.385 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.625
|0.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.339
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.157
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.068
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.739
|0.385
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.625 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu is sporting a 0.339 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu is delivering a -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 24.21% of the time.
- Yu has accumulated 645 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 66th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
