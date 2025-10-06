PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Yu looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th at 10-under.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Yu's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1665-68-66-71-10

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Yu's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1167-71-68-67-15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3271-67-69-69-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-66-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC79-66+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3467-67-69-73-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2165-68-73-65-1338.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-73-64-70-538.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open365-69-63-66-17190.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
    • Yu has an average of 0.702 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged 0.385 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.6250.702
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.339-0.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.1570.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.068-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7390.385

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.625 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu is sporting a 0.339 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu is delivering a -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 24.21% of the time.
    • Yu has accumulated 645 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 66th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    The 10: What Americas players said about earning Korn Ferry Tour cards for 2026

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    TGL, ESPN announce Season 2 schedule

    TGL
    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    The First Look: TOUR heads to Japan for Baycurrent Classic

    The First Look
    Official

    Sanderson Farms Championship

    1

    Steven Fisk
    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    -24

    1

    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    2

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    -22

    2

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Rasmus Højgaard
    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    T3

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Danny Walker
    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    -19

    T3

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    T6

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW