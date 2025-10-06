Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.171 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.0 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.442 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 66.14% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranked 137th by breaking par 20.46% of the time.