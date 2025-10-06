Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Takumi Kanaya returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Kanaya looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 37th at 6-under par.
Latest odds for Kanaya at the Baycurrent Classic.
Kanaya's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|66-68-72-68
|-6
|2023
|T53
|72-67-70-70
|-1
|2022
|T7
|71-70-68-66
|-5
|2021
|T41
|70-67-68-72
|-11
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Kanaya's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 5-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T37
|66-68-72-68
|-6
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Jan. 14, 2024
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 6-under.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.171
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.442
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.264
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.362
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.356
|0.652
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.171 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.0 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.442 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 66.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranked 137th by breaking par 20.46% of the time.
- Kanaya ranked 19th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.67% and has accumulated 257 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 134th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
