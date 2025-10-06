Max Homa betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.019 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa is sporting a -0.333 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 65.38% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Homa is delivering a -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.