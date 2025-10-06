PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Max Homa of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Max Homa returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Homa looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 27th at 8-under.

    Latest odds for Homa at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Homa's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2773-66-67-66-8
    2020T4671-68-66-75E

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Homa's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1867-72-64-72-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1971-69-73-66-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-75+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3966-68-69-69-1215.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT563-68-68-69-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5468-71-71-72+210.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5168-79-75-77+1111.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6073-64-76-77+68.036

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Homa has an average of 0.571 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has averaged 1.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.0190.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.3330.818
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.116-0.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.0050.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.4731.103

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.019 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa is sporting a -0.333 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 65.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa is delivering a -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
    • Homa has accumulated 351 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 111th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

