Max Homa betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Max Homa returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Homa looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 27th at 8-under.
Latest odds for Homa at the Baycurrent Classic.
Homa's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T27
|73-66-67-66
|-8
|2020
|T46
|71-68-66-75
|E
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Homa's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T18
|67-72-64-72
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|71-69-73-66
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-75
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|15.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|63-68-68-69
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|68-71-71-72
|+2
|10.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|68-79-75-77
|+11
|11.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|73-64-76-77
|+6
|8.036
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Homa has an average of 0.571 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged 1.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.019
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.333
|0.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.116
|-0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.005
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.473
|1.103
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.019 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa is sporting a -0.333 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 65.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa is delivering a -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
- Homa has accumulated 351 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 111th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
