Garrick Higgo betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Steven Fisk of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 18th green and shakes hands with Garrick Higgo of South Africa after their round during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Garrick Higgo returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Higgo looks to improve upon his performance from 2022's tournament where he finished tied for 75th.
Latest odds for Higgo at the Baycurrent Classic.
Higgo's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T75
|70-78-72-74
|+14
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2022, he finished tied for 75th after posting a score of 14-over.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Higgo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T7
|69-68-66-71
|-14
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|68-67-70-67
|-12
|15.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-69-71-80
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|68
|68-70-77-71
|+6
|6.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|64-68-70-72
|-14
|300.000
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished first with a score of 14-under.
- Higgo has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.877 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has averaged 1.136 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.127
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.117
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.104
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.668
|0.877
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.782
|1.136
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.127 this season, while his average Driving Distance stands at 313.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sports a -0.117 mark. He has a 70.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.668 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.65.
- Higgo ranks 99th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 406 points.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 13.19%, while he breaks par 26.81% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
