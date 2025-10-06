PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Steven Fisk of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 18th green and shakes hands with Garrick Higgo of South Africa after their round during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Steven Fisk of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 18th green and shakes hands with Garrick Higgo of South Africa after their round during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Higgo looks to improve upon his performance from 2022's tournament where he finished tied for 75th.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Higgo's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T7570-78-72-74+14

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2022, he finished tied for 75th after posting a score of 14-over.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Higgo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship265-66-67-68-22--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT769-68-66-71-14--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3968-67-70-67-1215.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2767-70-69-66-1230.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-70-5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5569-69-71-80+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6868-70-77-71+66.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship164-68-70-72-14300.000

    Higgo's recent performances

    • Higgo has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished first with a score of 14-under.
    • Higgo has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.877 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has averaged 1.136 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1270.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.117-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1040.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6680.877
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.7821.136

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.127 this season, while his average Driving Distance stands at 313.5 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sports a -0.117 mark. He has a 70.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.668 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.65.
    • Higgo ranks 99th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 406 points.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 13.19%, while he breaks par 26.81% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    WiretoWire: Fisk fights for first TOUR win, becomes fourth rookie winner of 2025

    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Oct 5, 2025

    Golfbet recap: Fisk emerges with first win in dramatic Sanderson Farms finish

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Oct 5, 2025

    Fisk earns hard-fought first victory at Sanderson Farms with late father on mind

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Official

    Sanderson Farms Championship

    1

    Steven Fisk
    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    -24

    1

    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    2

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    -22

    2

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Rasmus Højgaard
    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    T3

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Danny Walker
    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    -19

    T3

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    T6

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW