19M AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)



    Taylor Moore returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Moore looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 11th.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Moore's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1163-67-72-66-12
    2023T1270-66-65-70-9

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Moore's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC80-67+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1466-67-66-69-1652.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-73+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3370-67-69-68-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-69-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7369-71-74-71+52.650
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-69-70-70-252.000

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
    • Moore has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has averaged 0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2380.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.156-0.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.3660.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.171-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2770.203

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.238 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore has sported a -0.156 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 67.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Moore has delivered a 0.366 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Moore has a -0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03.
    • Moore has accumulated 405 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 100th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

