Taylor Moore betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Moore looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 11th.
Latest odds for Moore at the Baycurrent Classic.
Moore's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T11
|63-67-72-66
|-12
|2023
|T12
|70-66-65-70
|-9
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|80-67
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|66-67-66-69
|-16
|52.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|70-67-69-68
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T73
|69-71-74-71
|+5
|2.650
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-69-70-70
|-2
|52.000
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged 0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.238
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.156
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.366
|0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.171
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.277
|0.203
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.238 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore has sported a -0.156 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 67.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Moore has delivered a 0.366 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Moore has a -0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03.
- Moore has accumulated 405 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 100th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
