Taylor Moore betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.238 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore has sported a -0.156 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 67.34% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Moore has delivered a 0.366 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR.

On the greens, Moore has a -0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03.