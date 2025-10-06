PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Stevens of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Sam Stevens finished tied for 22nd at 9-under in last year's Baycurrent Classic. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12 in the 2025 Baycurrent Classic.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Stevens' recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2267-67-68-69-9

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Stevens' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4271-77-71-72+11--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5471-70-69-71+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    July 27, 20253M Open262-68-66-66-22300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7572-67-72-75+62.400
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2164-68-72-67-1338.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4575-73-65-67E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2371-72-72-73+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3174-73-76-70+526.714

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • Stevens has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged -0.456 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.2710.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.275-0.914
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.1820.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.055-0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.233-0.456

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.271 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens is sporting a -0.275 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 20.35% of the time.
    • Stevens has accumulated 1,182 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 28th on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

