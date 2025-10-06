Sam Stevens betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Sam Stevens of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Sam Stevens finished tied for 22nd at 9-under in last year's Baycurrent Classic. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12 in the 2025 Baycurrent Classic.
Stevens' recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|67-67-68-69
|-9
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|42
|71-77-71-72
|+11
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T54
|71-70-69-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|2
|62-68-66-66
|-22
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T75
|72-67-72-75
|+6
|2.400
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|64-68-72-67
|-13
|38.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|75-73-65-67
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|71-72-72-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|74-73-76-70
|+5
|26.714
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged -0.456 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.271
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.275
|-0.914
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.182
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.055
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.233
|-0.456
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.271 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens is sporting a -0.275 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 20.35% of the time.
- Stevens has accumulated 1,182 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 28th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
