Sam Stevens betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.271 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens is sporting a -0.275 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.59% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 20.35% of the time.