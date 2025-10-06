Satoshi Kodaira betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Satoshi Kodaira of Japan hits his second shot on the 1st hole during the final round of The International Series Japan presented by Moutai at Caledonian Golf Club on May 11, 2025 in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Satoshi Kodaira returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Kodaira looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 64th.
Latest odds for Kodaira at the Baycurrent Classic.
Kodaira's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|64
|73-70-70-67
|E
|2023
|T16
|70-66-69-67
|-8
|2022
|T57
|73-67-72-75
|+7
|2020
|T37
|69-66-69-74
|-2
|2021
|T35
|68-66-70-72
|-12
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Kodaira's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished 64th after posting an even-par score.
- Kodaira's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 8-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Kodaira's recent performances
- Kodaira has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kodaira has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kodaira has averaged -0.306 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kodaira's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.306
Kodaira's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Kodaira as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
