Austin Eckroat betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 13, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat will tee off at Yokohama Country Club October 9-12 for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. This marks Eckroat's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Eckroat at the Baycurrent Classic.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Eckroat's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T11
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|70-65-68-69
|-12
|15.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|63-71-67-68
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|71-67-73-68
|-9
|4.400
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|62-71-71-71
|-5
|38.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|57
|73-73-81-78
|+17
|9.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|73-67-72-68
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T67
|72-70-77-72
|+7
|6.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|67-72-72-68
|-1
|12.000
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
- Eckroat has an average of 0.672 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged 1.175 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.250
|0.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.209
|0.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.397
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.104
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.042
|1.175
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.250 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sported a 0.209 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 67.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat delivered a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 21.77% of the time.
- Eckroat has accumulated 371 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 107th on TOUR.
