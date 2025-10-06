PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 13, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat will tee off at Yokohama Country Club October 9-12 for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. This marks Eckroat's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Baycurrent Classic.

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • This is Eckroat's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1168-70-68-71-11--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3970-65-68-69-1215.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1163-71-67-68-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6071-67-73-68-94.400
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2562-71-71-71-538.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5773-73-81-78+179.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4673-67-72-68E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6772-70-77-72+76.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5167-72-72-68-112.000

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
    • Eckroat has an average of 0.672 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has averaged 1.175 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2500.672
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2090.779
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.397-0.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.104-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.0421.175

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.250 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sported a 0.209 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 67.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat delivered a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 21.77% of the time.
    • Eckroat has accumulated 371 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 107th on TOUR.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

