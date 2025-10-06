Matti Schmid betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Matti Schmid is set to compete in the Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. This marks Schmid's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Schmid at the Baycurrent Classic.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Schmid's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|69-67-68-70
|-14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|71-66-69-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|69-65-68-71
|-7
|25.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|63-68-76-69
|-8
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|69
|73-70-79-70
|+8
|6.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|65-68-70-71
|-6
|47.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|72-73-74
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-63-68-72
|-11
|300.000
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Schmid has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged 0.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.113
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.059
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.298
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.304
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.178
|0.452
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.3 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sported a 0.059 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 68.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid delivered a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 21st by breaking par 23.76% of the time.
- Schmid has accumulated 620 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 70th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.
More News
View All News
Fisk earns hard-fought first victory at Sanderson Farms with late father on mind
Presented by