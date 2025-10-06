PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matti Schmid betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Matti Schmid is set to compete in the Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. This marks Schmid's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Baycurrent Classic.

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • This is Schmid's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Schmid's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1469-67-68-70-14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3871-66-69-71-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3169-65-68-71-725.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6163-68-76-69-84.200
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship6973-70-79-70+86.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1765-68-70-71-647.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D72-73-74+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-68-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge266-63-68-72-11300.000

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Schmid has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has averaged 0.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1130.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.059-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.298-0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3040.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.1780.452

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.3 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sported a 0.059 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 68.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schmid delivered a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 21st by breaking par 23.76% of the time.
    • Schmid has accumulated 620 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 70th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

