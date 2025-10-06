Mikumu Horikawa betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Mikumu Horikawa of Japan hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of The International Series Japan presented by Moutai at Caledonian Golf Club on May 11, 2025 in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Mikumu Horikawa returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Horikawa looks to improve upon his performance from 2023, where he finished tied for 16th at 8-under.
Latest odds for Horikawa at the Baycurrent Classic.
Horikawa's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T16
|73-68-66-65
|-8
|2021
|T66
|74-74-69-67
|-4
|2020
|T72
|72-75-68-74
|+9
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Horikawa's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Horikawa's recent performances
Horikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.468
Horikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Horikawa has averaged -0.301 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Horikawa has averaged -0.122 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Horikawa has posted an average of -0.294 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Horikawa has delivered a 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.
- Overall, Horikawa has averaged -0.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horikawa as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
