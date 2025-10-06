PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryan Gerard betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Ryan Gerard will tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12 for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. This marks Gerard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Gerard at the Baycurrent Classic.

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • This is Gerard's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4475-76-72-71+14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4470-69-73-66-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7467-70-75-73+52.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4167-68-68-73-1213.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5470-71-69-72+210.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5072-74-69-79+1413.050
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2376-69-72-74+345.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7367-72-73-73+52.650

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard's best finish was a tie for 23rd at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished at 3-over par.
    • He has an average of 0.184-over Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has an average of 0.824-over Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 1.540-over Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.185-0.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.408-0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.013-0.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.291-0.824
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.314-1.540

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.185 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sports a 0.408 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 64.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gerard has delivered a -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
    • Gerard has accumulated 1,158 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 31st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    WiretoWire: Fisk fights for first TOUR win, becomes fourth rookie winner of 2025

    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Oct 5, 2025

    Golfbet recap: Fisk emerges with first win in dramatic Sanderson Farms finish

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Oct 5, 2025

    Fisk earns hard-fought first victory at Sanderson Farms with late father on mind

