Ryan Gerard betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Ryan Gerard will tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12 for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. This marks Gerard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Gerard at the Baycurrent Classic.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Gerard's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|44
|75-76-72-71
|+14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|74
|67-70-75-73
|+5
|2.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|67-68-68-73
|-12
|13.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|70-71-69-72
|+2
|10.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|72-74-69-79
|+14
|13.050
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T23
|76-69-72-74
|+3
|45.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T73
|67-72-73-73
|+5
|2.650
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard's best finish was a tie for 23rd at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished at 3-over par.
- He has an average of 0.184-over Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has an average of 0.824-over Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.540-over Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.185
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.408
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.013
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.291
|-0.824
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.314
|-1.540
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.185 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sports a 0.408 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 64.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard has delivered a -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
- Gerard has accumulated 1,158 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 31st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
