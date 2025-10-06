Ryan Gerard betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.185 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sports a 0.408 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 64.46% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Gerard has delivered a -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.71% of the time.