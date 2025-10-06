PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18M AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of the United States prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 13, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Matt McCarty of the United States prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 13, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    The 2025 Baycurrent Classic will be held at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12. This marks McCarty's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the Baycurrent Classic.

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • This is McCarty's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4364-73-70-76-5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT866-65-72-64-1380.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6867-70-71-69-73.125
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2269-65-71-70-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1967-67-69-68-1743.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC82-78+20--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT466-67-64-67-16122.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • McCarty has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged 0.874 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0570.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.0570.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.0560.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.3490.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.4050.874

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.057 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.057 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 22.66% of the time.
    • McCarty has accumulated 535 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 82nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

