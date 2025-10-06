Matt McCarty betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Matt McCarty of the United States prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 13, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
The 2025 Baycurrent Classic will be held at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12. This marks McCarty's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for McCarty at the Baycurrent Classic.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is McCarty's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|64-73-70-76
|-5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|66-65-72-64
|-13
|80.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|69-65-71-70
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|67-67-69-68
|-17
|43.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|82-78
|+20
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|66-67-64-67
|-16
|122.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- McCarty has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 0.874 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.057
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.057
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.056
|0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.349
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.405
|0.874
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.057 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.057 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 22.66% of the time.
- McCarty has accumulated 535 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 82nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology.
