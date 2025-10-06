Sungjae Im betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Sungjae Im returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Im looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th at 11-under par.
Im's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|70-70-62-67
|-11
|2023
|T29
|71-68-70-66
|-5
|2021
|T41
|68-68-69-72
|-11
|2020
|T3
|71-64-67-65
|-13
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Im's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for third at 13-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T27
|68-67-77-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T40
|71-75-77-67
|+10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|71-64-71-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|64-64-73-71
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|71-71-67-75
|E
|12.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T61
|67-73-71-73
|+4
|7.875
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T57
|68-77-76-75
|+16
|10.250
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 7-under.
- Im has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged -0.685 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.312
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.984
|-1.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.531
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.094
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.046
|-0.685
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.312 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sports a -0.984 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 22.52% of the time.
- Im has accumulated 1,172 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 29th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
