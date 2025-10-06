Sungjae Im betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.312 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sports a -0.984 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.13% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 22.52% of the time.