1H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Sungjae Im returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Im looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th at 11-under par.

    Latest odds for Im at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Im's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1370-70-62-67-11
    2023T2971-68-70-66-5
    2021T4168-68-69-72-11
    2020T371-64-67-65-13

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Im's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Im's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for third at 13-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2768-67-77-68E--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT4071-75-77-67+10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1771-64-71-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2764-64-73-71-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5271-71-67-75E12.250
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-76+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6167-73-71-73+47.875
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5768-77-76-75+1610.250

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 7-under.
    • Im has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged -0.685 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3120.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.984-1.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green40.5310.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.094-0.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.046-0.685

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.312 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sports a -0.984 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 22.52% of the time.
    • Im has accumulated 1,172 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 29th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

