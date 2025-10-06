Camilo Villegas betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.724 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.6 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sports a 0.017 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 64.50% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.03% of the time.