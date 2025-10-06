Camilo Villegas betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Camilo Villegas is set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12 in the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. This marks Villegas' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Villegas at the Baycurrent Classic.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Villegas' first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing 20-under.
Villegas' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|68-69-67-70
|-10
|6.325
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|66-66-69-73
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|68-68-74-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|2.900
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|70-66-76-71
|-1
|3.400
Villegas' recent performances
- Villegas had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.
- Villegas has an average of -0.482 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -0.243 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.724
|-0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.017
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.013
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.106
|0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.588
|-0.243
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.724 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.6 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sports a 0.017 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 64.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.03% of the time.
- Villegas has accumulated 150 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 164th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
