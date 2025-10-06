PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Ren Yonezawa betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ren Yonezawa of Japan hits his tee shot on the 1st hole during the second round of The International Series Japan presented by Moutai at Caledonian Golf Club on May 9, 2025 in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

Ren Yonezawa of Japan hits his tee shot on the 1st hole during the second round of The International Series Japan presented by Moutai at Caledonian Golf Club on May 9, 2025 in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

    Ren Yonezawa returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Yonezawa looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd.

    Latest odds for Yonezawa at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Yonezawa's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2271-66-67-67-9

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Yonezawa's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Yonezawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT2271-66-67-67-9--

    Yonezawa's recent performances

    • Yonezawa had his best finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 9-under.
    • Yonezawa has an average of -0.618 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.691 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yonezawa has averaged 0.886 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yonezawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.618
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.886

    Yonezawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Yonezawa has averaged -0.618 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • Yonezawa's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his last five starts is 0.664.
    • On the greens, Yonezawa has delivered a 0.691 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Yonezawa has averaged 0.886 in Strokes Gained: Total over his last five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yonezawa as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    The 10: What Americas players said about earning Korn Ferry Tour cards for 2026

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    TGL, ESPN announce Season 2 schedule

    TGL
    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    The First Look: TOUR heads to Japan for Baycurrent Classic

    The First Look
    Official

    Sanderson Farms Championship

    1

    Steven Fisk
    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    -24

    1

    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    2

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    -22

    2

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Rasmus Højgaard
    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    T3

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Danny Walker
    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    -19

    T3

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    T6

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW