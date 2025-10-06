Ren Yonezawa betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Ren Yonezawa of Japan hits his tee shot on the 1st hole during the second round of The International Series Japan presented by Moutai at Caledonian Golf Club on May 9, 2025 in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Ren Yonezawa returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Yonezawa looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd.
Latest odds for Yonezawa at the Baycurrent Classic.
Yonezawa's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|71-66-67-67
|-9
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Yonezawa's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Yonezawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T22
|71-66-67-67
|-9
|--
Yonezawa's recent performances
- Yonezawa had his best finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 9-under.
- Yonezawa has an average of -0.618 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.691 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yonezawa has averaged 0.886 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yonezawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.886
Yonezawa's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Yonezawa has averaged -0.618 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- Yonezawa's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his last five starts is 0.664.
- On the greens, Yonezawa has delivered a 0.691 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
- Yonezawa has averaged 0.886 in Strokes Gained: Total over his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yonezawa as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
