Sam Ryder betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.213 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder is sporting a 0.007 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ryder is delivering a 0.597 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.38% of the time.