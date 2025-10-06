PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22M AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Sam Ryder returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Ryder looks to improve upon his performance from 2023, where he finished tied for 36th at 4-under par.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Ryder's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3666-68-68-74-4
    2022T768-71-69-67-5

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Ryder's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 5-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Ryder's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT571-62-68-69-14--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3069-69-70-68-12--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC69-77+4--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT4064-66-74-69-11--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC78-70+4--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC74-74+6--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT2569-65-68-71-1519.756

    Ryder's recent performances

    • Ryder has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Ryder has an average of -0.707 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has averaged -0.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.213-0.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green990.007-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.0270.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.5970.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.364-0.380

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.213 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder is sporting a 0.007 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ryder is delivering a 0.597 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.38% of the time.
    • Ryder has accumulated 368 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 108th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    WiretoWire: Fisk fights for first TOUR win, becomes fourth rookie winner of 2025

    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Oct 5, 2025

    Golfbet recap: Fisk emerges with first win in dramatic Sanderson Farms finish

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Oct 5, 2025

    Fisk earns hard-fought first victory at Sanderson Farms with late father on mind

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Official

    Sanderson Farms Championship

    1

    Steven Fisk
    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    -24

    1

    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    2

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    -22

    2

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Rasmus Højgaard
    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    T3

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Danny Walker
    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    -19

    T3

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    T6

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW