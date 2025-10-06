Sam Ryder betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
1 Min Read
Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Sam Ryder returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Ryder looks to improve upon his performance from 2023, where he finished tied for 36th at 4-under par.
Latest odds for Ryder at the Baycurrent Classic.
Ryder's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T36
|66-68-68-74
|-4
|2022
|T7
|68-71-69-67
|-5
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Ryder's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 5-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Ryder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T5
|71-62-68-69
|-14
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T30
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T40
|64-66-74-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T25
|69-65-68-71
|-15
|19.756
Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Ryder has an average of -0.707 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has averaged -0.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.213
|-0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.007
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.027
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.597
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.364
|-0.380
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.213 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder is sporting a 0.007 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder is delivering a 0.597 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.38% of the time.
- Ryder has accumulated 368 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 108th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.
More News
View All News
Fisk earns hard-fought first victory at Sanderson Farms with late father on mind
Presented by