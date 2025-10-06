Kaito Onishi betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Kaito Onishi of Japan plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Kaito Onishi will tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12 for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. Onishi looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 77th with a score of 16-over.
Latest odds for Onishi at the Baycurrent Classic.
Onishi's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|77
|75-77-70-74
|+16
|2023
|76
|72-73-72-72
|+9
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Onishi's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished 77th after posting a score of 16-over.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Onishi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|75-77-70-74
|+16
|--
Onishi's recent performances
- Onishi had his best finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished 77th with a score of 16-over.
- Onishi has an average of -1.258 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Onishi has averaged -1.951 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.581
|-1.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.434
|-0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.160
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.108
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.283
|-1.951
Onishi's advanced stats and rankings
- Onishi has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.581 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 300.2 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi has sported a -0.434 mark. He has a 62.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Onishi has delivered a -0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he is breaking par 18.94% of the time.
- Onishi ranks 198th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 42 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
