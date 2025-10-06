Mark Hubbard betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Mark Hubbard of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Hubbard looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 41st at 5-under.
Latest odds for Hubbard at the Baycurrent Classic.
Hubbard's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T41
|67-73-66-69
|-5
|2023
|66
|71-71-69-71
|+2
|2021
|T41
|67-70-71-69
|-11
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 5-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|71-68-70-73
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T3
|63-66-73-63
|-15
|162.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-68-74-68
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T67
|71-70-72-76
|+9
|2.178
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|70-67-69-68
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|63-69-67-71
|-18
|54.167
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|9.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|69-67-71-70
|-3
|25.813
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged 1.023 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.038
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.110
|0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.044
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.224
|0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.253
|1.023
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.038 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard is sporting a 0.110 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard is delivering a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 22.70% of the time.
- Hubbard has accumulated 558 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 77th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
