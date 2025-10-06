Mark Hubbard betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.038 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard is sporting a 0.110 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hubbard is delivering a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 22.70% of the time.