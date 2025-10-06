PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Hubbard looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 41st at 5-under.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Hubbard's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4167-73-66-69-5
    20236671-71-69-71+2
    2021T4167-70-71-69-11

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3869-70-70-69-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3871-68-70-73-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT363-66-73-63-15162.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-68-74-68-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT6771-70-72-76+92.178
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3370-67-69-68-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1363-69-67-71-1854.167
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-73+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4769-68-69-67-79.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2869-67-71-70-325.813

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged 1.023 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.038-0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.1100.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.0440.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.2240.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.2531.023

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.038 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard is sporting a 0.110 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard is delivering a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 22.70% of the time.
    • Hubbard has accumulated 558 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 77th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

