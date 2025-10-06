PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the 18th green on day two of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth Golf Club on September 12, 2025 in Virginia Water, England. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Si Woo Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the 18th green on day two of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth Golf Club on September 12, 2025 in Virginia Water, England. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he tied for sixth at 13-under.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Kim's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T668-71-64-64-13
    2023T4571-66-69-72-2
    2022T1869-70-71-68-2
    2020T3776-67-66-69-2

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1971-69-73-67E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1465-69-69-69-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-70-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-69-68-69-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1165-67-72-65-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8468-68-75-73-41.600
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D71+1--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4268-74-74-76+1219.125

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.736 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.293 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3100.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4230.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.3500.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.394-0.736
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.6890.293

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.310 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.423 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 22.77% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 882 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 46th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

