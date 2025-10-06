Si Woo Kim betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Si Woo Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the 18th green on day two of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth Golf Club on September 12, 2025 in Virginia Water, England. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he tied for sixth at 13-under.
Latest odds for Kim at the Baycurrent Classic.
Kim's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T6
|68-71-64-64
|-13
|2023
|T45
|71-66-69-72
|-2
|2022
|T18
|69-70-71-68
|-2
|2020
|T37
|76-67-66-69
|-2
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|71-69-73-67
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|65-69-69-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-69-68-69
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|65-67-72-65
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|84
|68-68-75-73
|-4
|1.600
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|68-74-74-76
|+12
|19.125
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.736 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.293 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.310
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.423
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.350
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.394
|-0.736
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.689
|0.293
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.310 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.423 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 22.77% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 882 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 46th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
