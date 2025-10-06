Keith Mitchell betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Mitchell looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2020, where he finished tied for 27th.
Mitchell's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|T27
|69-68-71-67
|-5
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2020, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|73-68-73-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|66-67-74-72
|-1
|7.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|66-69-73-68
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|68-66-68-68
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|73-67-68-70
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 27th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished with a score of 10-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.688 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.114 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.513
|0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.173
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.204
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.024
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.458
|0.114
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.513 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.9 yards ranked 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.173 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 24.46% of the time.
- Mitchell has accumulated 589 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 75th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
