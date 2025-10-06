PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24M AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Mitchell looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2020, where he finished tied for 27th.

    Mitchell's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020T2769-68-71-67-5

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2020, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5373-68-73-71-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-71-3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5066-67-74-72-17.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4466-69-73-68-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-78+5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2768-66-68-68-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3673-67-68-70-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 27th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished with a score of 10-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.688 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.114 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5130.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.173-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.204-0.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.024-0.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4580.114

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.513 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.9 yards ranked 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.173 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 24.46% of the time.
    • Mitchell has accumulated 589 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 75th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

