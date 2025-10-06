PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

Keita Nakajima betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keita Nakajima of Japan lines up a putt on the second green on day two of the FedEx Open de France 2025 at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche on September 19, 2025 in Paris, France. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Keita Nakajima of Japan lines up a putt on the second green on day two of the FedEx Open de France 2025 at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche on September 19, 2025 in Paris, France. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Keita Nakajima returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Nakajima looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he finished tied for 12th.

    Latest odds for Nakajima at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Nakajima's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1270-63-69-69-9
    2022T2873-69-70-68E

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Nakajima's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Nakajima's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5573-65-71-71E--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-71+5--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC80-79+17--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-68+1--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--

    Nakajima's recent performances

    • Nakajima's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 55th with a score of even par.
    • He has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Nakajima has an average of -0.567 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.869 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.053-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.8250.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.781-0.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.235-0.567
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.244-0.869

    Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings

    • Nakajima has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.825 this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 68.52%.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Nakajima has sported a -0.053 mark. His average Driving Distance is 308.4 yards.
    • On the greens, Nakajima has delivered a -0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.17.
    • Nakajima's Bogey Avoidance rate is 18.52% this season, while he is breaking par 14.81% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

