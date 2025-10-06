Keita Nakajima betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Keita Nakajima of Japan lines up a putt on the second green on day two of the FedEx Open de France 2025 at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche on September 19, 2025 in Paris, France. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Keita Nakajima returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Nakajima looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he finished tied for 12th.
Latest odds for Nakajima at the Baycurrent Classic.
Nakajima's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T12
|70-63-69-69
|-9
|2022
|T28
|73-69-70-68
|E
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Nakajima's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Nakajima's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|73-65-71-71
|E
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|80-79
|+17
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
Nakajima's recent performances
- Nakajima's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 55th with a score of even par.
- He has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Nakajima has an average of -0.567 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.869 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.053
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.825
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.781
|-0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.235
|-0.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.244
|-0.869
Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings
- Nakajima has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.825 this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 68.52%.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Nakajima has sported a -0.053 mark. His average Driving Distance is 308.4 yards.
- On the greens, Nakajima has delivered a -0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.17.
- Nakajima's Bogey Avoidance rate is 18.52% this season, while he is breaking par 14.81% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
