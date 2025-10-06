Adam Scott betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Adam Scott of Australia tees off on the second hole on day four of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth Golf Club on September 14, 2025 in Virginia Water, England. (Jasper Wax/Getty Images)
Adam Scott returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Scott looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2020, where he finished tied for 33rd.
Scott's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|T33
|73-67-66-71
|-3
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2020, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 3-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-71-69-72
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|69-67-66-72
|-10
|6.325
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|69-68-70-67
|-6
|47.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|72-72-62-70
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|70-70-67-79
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|79-69-73-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|69-71-69-73
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|68-70-70-68
|-4
|22.656
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-70-69-73
|-4
|12.500
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
- Scott has an average of 0.378 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged 0.473 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.348
|0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.170
|0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.030
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.100
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.448
|0.473
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.348 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sports a 0.170 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 65.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott has delivered a -0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 21.68% of the time.
- Scott currently ranks 90th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 451 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
