PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
38M AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Scott of Australia tees off on the second hole on day four of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth Golf Club on September 14, 2025 in Virginia Water, England. (Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

Adam Scott of Australia tees off on the second hole on day four of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth Golf Club on September 14, 2025 in Virginia Water, England. (Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

    Adam Scott returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Scott looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2020, where he finished tied for 33rd.

    Scott's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020T3373-67-66-71-3

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Scott's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2020, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-71-69-72-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5369-67-66-72-106.325
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-79+9--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1769-68-70-67-647.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3072-72-62-70-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1270-70-67-79+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3179-69-73-72+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1969-71-69-73-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3468-70-70-68-422.656
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-70-69-73-412.500

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
    • Scott has an average of 0.378 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged 0.473 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3480.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1700.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.030-0.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.100-0.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4480.473

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.348 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sports a 0.170 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 65.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scott has delivered a -0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 21.68% of the time.
    • Scott currently ranks 90th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 451 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    The 10: What Americas players said about earning Korn Ferry Tour cards for 2026

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    TGL, ESPN announce Season 2 schedule

    TGL
    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    The First Look: TOUR heads to Japan for Baycurrent Classic

    The First Look
    Official

    Sanderson Farms Championship

    1

    Steven Fisk
    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    -24

    1

    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    2

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    -22

    2

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Rasmus Højgaard
    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    T3

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Danny Walker
    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    -19

    T3

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    T6

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW