Kazuki Higa betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Kazuki Higa returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Higa looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 36th at 4-under.
Higa's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T36
|67-70-70-69
|-4
|2022
|T57
|73-75-68-71
|+7
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Higa's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Higa's recent performances
- Higa has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
- Higa has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higa has averaged -1.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.313
Higa's advanced stats and rankings
- Higa has averaged -0.420 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Higa has averaged -1.294 in his last five starts.
- Higa has posted an average of 0.521 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Higa has averaged -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
- Overall, Higa has averaged -1.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higa as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
