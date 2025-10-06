PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

Tatsunori Shogenji betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tatsunori Shogenji of Japan hits his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the first round of The International Series Japan presented by Moutai at Caledonian Golf Club on May 8, 2025 in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

Tatsunori Shogenji of Japan hits his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the first round of The International Series Japan presented by Moutai at Caledonian Golf Club on May 8, 2025 in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

    The Baycurrent Classic is set to take place at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. This tournament marks Shogenji's first appearance in the event in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Shogenji at the Baycurrent Classic.

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • This is Shogenji's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Tatsunori Shogenji's recent performances

    • Shogenji has no recorded finishes in his last ten appearances.

    Tatsunori Shogenji's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Tatsunori Shogenji's advanced stats and rankings

    • No YTD stats are currently available for Shogenji for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shogenji as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

