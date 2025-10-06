Kevin Roy betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Kevin Roy of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Kevin Roy will tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12 in the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. This marks Roy's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Roy at the Baycurrent Classic.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Roy's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Kevin Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T18
|69-71-67-68
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|68-68-71-64
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|67-65-70-65
|-17
|162.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|62-71-69-67
|-19
|75.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|68-68-64-68
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|69-70-69-72
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|67-72-72-71
|-2
|3.646
Kevin Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 17-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 0.310 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kevin Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.292
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.053
|-0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.059
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.144
|0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.548
|0.310
Kevin Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.292 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sports a 0.053 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 69.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy has delivered a 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.16% of the time.
- Roy has accumulated 556 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.07% ranks sixth on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
