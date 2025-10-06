PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
39M AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Roy of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Kevin Roy of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Kevin Roy will tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12 in the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. This marks Roy's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Roy at the Baycurrent Classic.

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • This is Roy's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Kevin Roy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1869-71-67-68-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2868-68-71-64-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC78-69+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT367-65-70-65-17162.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT862-71-69-67-1975.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1868-68-64-68-1244.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4669-70-69-72E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5467-72-72-71-23.646

    Kevin Roy's recent performances

    • Roy has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 17-under.
    • Roy has an average of 0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Roy has averaged 0.310 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kevin Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.2920.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.053-0.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.0590.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1440.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5480.310

    Kevin Roy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.292 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sports a 0.053 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 69.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Roy has delivered a 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.16% of the time.
    • Roy has accumulated 556 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.07% ranks sixth on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

