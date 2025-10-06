Kevin Roy betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.292 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sports a 0.053 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 69.56% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Roy has delivered a 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.16% of the time.

Roy has accumulated 556 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th on TOUR.