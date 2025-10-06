Odds Outlook: Xander Schauffele paces field at new venue for Baycurrent Classic
The FedExCup Fall packs its bags for the first of three international destinations over the next four events. The Baycurrent Classic will be played at the Yokohama Country Club in Yokohama, Japan, for the first time. The limited field of 78 players is highlighted by world No. 4 Xander Schauffele and the event’s defending champion, Nico Echavarria.
Oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook installed Xander Schauffele (+1000) as the clear favorite at the par-71, 7,315-yard layout about 20 miles south of Tokyo. The gold medal winner from the Tokyo Olympics returns to the land of his mother’s side of the family. He will play his own ball for the first time since finishing T28 at the BMW Championship. Since his last start in tournament golf, his wife gave birth to their first child, and he competed in the Ryder Cup. He earned three points for the USA, including knocking off Jon Rahm in Singles’ play. Already a winner in Asia, he claimed the 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions before his Olympic triumph. He also won at another Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw restoration, the Plantation Course at Kapalua. A victory this week would be his first since winning The Open in July 2024.
Collin Morikawa (+1600) always translates on unfamiliar courses because of his accuracy off the tee and into the greens. Hitting almost 71 percent of fairways, fourth-best on TOUR, the six-time winner also sits third in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green. The runner-up at The Sentry in 2024, Morikawa is searching for his first victory on TOUR since winning this event in October 2023 in Chiba, Japan, across Tokyo Bay. Like Schauffele, Morikawa makes his seventh consecutive appearance at this tournament.
Native son Hideki Matsuyama (+1800) finished runner-up in the inaugural event before winning the title in 2021. Highlighting the contingent of Japanese players in the field, the 11-time TOUR winner owns only one top-10 result in 2025. A victory at The Sentry in January provided the launching point, but that result remains the top highlight. His results in his homeland have varied. After two podium paydays in the first three events, his best results from the last three editions are all outside the top 40. The move to Yokohama and a new track should refocus him.
Joining Matsuyama in the well-rested department, big-hitting Chris Gotterup (+1800) did not qualify for the Ryder Cup team, nor did he play the first two events of the FedExCup Fall. After a career-best regular season, which included a win at the Genesis Scottish Open, a podium solo third at The Open and a T10 payday at The TOUR Championship, Gotterup already qualified for every big-time event in 2026. Earning a career-best world ranking of No. 26, he returns to Japan for the second time and will look to improve upon his T71 payday from 2024.
Alex Noren (+2200) participated in the Ryder Cup, albeit as a non-playing vice captain. But his recent form suggested he could have been on the team as a playing member as well. The veteran Swede, who missed the last three months of 2024 and did not return to tournament golf until May of 2025, erupted last summer. Over a stretch of five events in eight weeks, he cashed T7 at the 3M Open, T3 at the Wyndham Championship, and then won twice on the DP World Tour.
The wild celebrations after the Ryder Cup victory did not bother Rasmus Højgaard (+2200) last week in Mississippi. Before boarding the charter jet, he closed with 65, the second-best round of the day, and secured a podium payday (T3). Højgaard owns podium finishes in three of his last five starts worldwide, plus being a part of the victorious Ryder Cup outfit in New York.
The winner at the 3M Open in late July, Kurt Kitayama (+2200), closed 2025 on fire. Clues began appearing with T5 paydays in Dallas at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, followed by the John Deere Classic in early July. Unable to qualify for The Open, he cashed T14 at the Barracuda Championship in his native California before winning on TOUR for the second time in three years in Minnesota. His power off the tee and iron play, both ranked inside the top 35 on TOUR, travel.
Si Woo Kim (+2500) could not catch Noren at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in September, but he did pick up his best payday (T5) of 2025. The Korean returns to the Far East on a streak of T5-T19-T14 and is a menace from tee to green. Super around the greens, he will need a decent week with an uneven putter to contend. Kim, who closed 64-64 for T6 in Chiba in 2024, will have to embrace the new challenge at Yokohama.
The runner-up last week at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Garrick Higgo (+3300), joins Højgaard and Danny Walker (+15000) as the podium finishers who made the trip. Echavarria (+7000) will defend for the second time on TOUR.
Here's a look at the odds for other notable players in the no-cut event (via FanDuel):
- +3000: Kevin Yu
- +3300: Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen
- +3500: Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Wyndham Clark
- +4000: Max Homa
- +4500: Max Greyserman, Sungjae Im, Emiliano Grillo, Vince Whaley, Gary Woodland
- +5000: Matt Wallace, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Billy Horschel, Nicolai Højgaard, Bud Cauley
- +5500: Matt McCarty, Patrick Fishburn
- +6000: Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard, Byeong Hun An, Austin Eckroat, Keith Mitchell
- +6500: Mark Hubbard, Rico Hoey
- +7000: Tom Kim, Taylor Moore, Eric Cole, Mac Meissner, Matti Schmid, William Mouw
- +7500: Ryo Hisatsune, Lee Hodges
- +8000: Sami Valimaki, Beau Hossler, Kevin Roy, Keita Nakajima, Alex Smalley, Aldrich Potgieter, Takumi Kanaya
