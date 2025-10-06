Odds Outlook: Xander Schauffele paces field at new venue for Baycurrent Classic

Oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook installed Xander Schauffele (+1000) as the clear favorite at the par-71, 7,315-yard layout about 20 miles south of Tokyo. The gold medal winner from the Tokyo Olympics returns to the land of his mother’s side of the family. He will play his own ball for the first time since finishing T28 at the BMW Championship. Since his last start in tournament golf, his wife gave birth to their first child, and he competed in the Ryder Cup. He earned three points for the USA, including knocking off Jon Rahm in Singles’ play. Already a winner in Asia, he claimed the 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions before his Olympic triumph. He also won at another Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw restoration, the Plantation Course at Kapalua. A victory this week would be his first since winning The Open in July 2024.