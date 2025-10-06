PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Joel Dahmen returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Dahmen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 41st at 5-under par.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Dahmen's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4171-68-66-70-5
    2023T1668-67-66-71-8
    2021T868-70-65-67-18
    20207672-76-72-78+18

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 18-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Dahmen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC69-78+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1561-67-73-68-1152.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3967-65-71-69-1215.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5766-69-70-74-55.400
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-71+1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
    • Dahmen has an average of 0.380 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has averaged 0.397 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1610.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.215-0.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.086-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.2580.674
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.0320.397

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.161 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a 0.215 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 68.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22.
    • Dahmen ranked 93rd on TOUR with 433 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

