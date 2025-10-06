Joel Dahmen betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Joel Dahmen of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Dahmen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 41st at 5-under par.
Latest odds for Dahmen at the Baycurrent Classic.
Dahmen's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T41
|71-68-66-70
|-5
|2023
|T16
|68-67-66-71
|-8
|2021
|T8
|68-70-65-67
|-18
|2020
|76
|72-76-72-78
|+18
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 5-under.
- Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 18-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|61-67-73-68
|-11
|52.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|67-65-71-69
|-12
|15.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|66-69-70-74
|-5
|5.400
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Dahmen has an average of 0.380 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged 0.397 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.161
|0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.215
|-0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.086
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.258
|0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.032
|0.397
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.161 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a 0.215 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 68.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22.
- Dahmen ranked 93rd on TOUR with 433 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
