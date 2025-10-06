Max McGreevy betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.319 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.039 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 66.59% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.