Max McGreevy betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Max McGreevy will tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12 for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. This marks McGreevy's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for McGreevy at the Baycurrent Classic.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is McGreevy's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|66-66-70-72
|-6
|20.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|70-67-68-65
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|69-68-74-72
|+3
|3.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy's best finish was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for 27th with a score of 10-under.
- He has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.319
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.039
|-0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.089
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.197
|-0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.073
|-0.522
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.319 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.039 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 66.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.
- McGreevy has accumulated 412 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 97th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.
More News
View All News
Fisk earns hard-fought first victory at Sanderson Farms with late father on mind
Presented by